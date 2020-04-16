Walker County clearing damage from EF-2 tornado

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – Walker County is still working repair damage in their area following the E-F-2 tornado that hit Easter Sunday.

Crews continue to repair power lines and clear debris from the roads.

- Advertisement -

There is currently an issue from the flooding on Sunday.

31 homes were damaged.

Joe Legge with Walker County tells us “Well the roads are reopened now along halls valley road and 151 and Rainey road. Really what we’re dealing with now is issues in other parts of the county that came from the flooding that occurred. We’ve had a number of times where the water rushes through the tile underneath the ground.”

There is no time table yet on when power lines and power will be fully repaired.