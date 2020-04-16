Schools taking donations and handing them out tornado victims

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School District has set up special donation sites to help tornado victims.

The locations are at the Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts and also at Hixson Middle School.

The sites will help families who have been impacted by the storms.

They are accepting a wide range of supplies including bottled water, rakes, shovels, work gloves and garbage bags.

Jill Levine tells us “We’re just a generous community. And the toughest times often brings out the best in people. So we are just grateful that the people are willing to help and support. And we just want to get the support that we have to those in need as soon as possible.”

Donations can be made at Hixson Middle School Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.