Ringgold Lights Up the Sky to Honor Senior Athletes

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold has joined other area schools that turned on their stadium lights to honor their seniors. The class of 2020 was denied their final year on the field by the coronavirus shut-down.

The sun should have been setting on Ringgold’s final regular season baseball game on Wednesday night, instead the only sound was the buzz of stadium lights.

Said athletic director Lee Shell:”It’s kind of haunting. You’ll be out here, and it’s quiet. Typically we would have a lot of parents celebrating a last home game of the baseball season. Probably have soccer going on tonight, and people on the track walking around. It’s a ghost town.”

A far cry from a typical senior night for Ringgold baseball players.

Walker:”We have a vast tradition here, and senior night is one of those traditions. We’ve usually been thankful to celebrate some region championships on this night. To have a steak dinner with all their families and teammates after the game here. Then they go out and play a wiffle ball game.”

The school turned on their stadium lights as a tribute to their spring athletes, especially the seniors.

Said head baseball coach Drew Walker:”We painted their numbers out here on the field. We put 2020 on the scoreboard and hung up their jerseys on the back side of the net.”

Said Shell:”Not having that senior night. Not having that last game or moment. That last contest. It’s just tough.”

Reporter:”What have you told the seniors that you’ve seen. Do you sense the disappointment from them?”

Said Shell:”Very much so. Some driving by tonight. Seeing them drive by. Kind of step out of their cars for a moment. Literally see one of them cry. It hurts.”

While the season has been canceled, Coach Walker still admires the competitive spirit of so many Tiger athletes.

Said Walker:”I’ve seen barbells made out of cement and tree branches and different stuff with baseball just hitting into the net, and you’re not getting to see the flight of the ball, and maybe just doing drills in the mirror. So the eagerness when we get back out here to have a facility. To have the tees. To have the nice facilities that we have. I think the kids are going to really take advantage and have a new appreciation of what we have.”