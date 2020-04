Rhea County gets first COVID-19 case, Thursday count

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The last county in the News 12 coverage area now has a positive COVID-19 Test.

Rhea County was one of only five in the state that did not have a case.

But County Mayor George Thacker reported tonight that he has been notified about their first case.

Here are the current numbers for our Tennessee Valley counties:

Bledsoe 7 cases, 3 recovered

Bradley 35 cases, 30 recovered, 1 death

Catoosa 18 cases

Cherokee, NC 18 cases, 8 recovered, 1 death

Dade, GA 7 cases, 1 death

Grundy 25 cases, 17 recovered, 1 death

Hamilton 112 cases, 76 recovered, 12 deaths

Marion 27 cases, 15 recovered, 1 death

McMinn 6 cases, 4 recovered

Meigs 3 cases, 2 recovered

Murray, GA 17 cases

Polk 5 cases, 4 recovered

Sequatchie 3 cases

Walker, GA 13 cases

Whitfield, GA 34 cases, 3 deaths