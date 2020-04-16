Nursing home where bodies found was overwhelmed

By DAVID PORTER

Associated Press

An extraordinary number of deaths over the weekend appear to have overwhelmed a nursing home in northern New Jersey where police responding to an anonymous tip found more than a dozen bodies. Police say that five bodies were found Sunday and that 13 more were found Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township. Officials say the remains were among 68 deaths linked to the home, including both residents and two nurses. The New York Times reported that at least 26 of those deaths were confirmed by laboratory tests to be related to COVID-19.

