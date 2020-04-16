New Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Slow Down

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 74,772 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This is down from the 11,438 new claims the previous week. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment in the last four weeks is 320,798.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,442 new claims; down from 13,578 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 34, 643 new claims.

Statewide Date:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed March 14, 2020 2,702 March 21, 2020 39,096 March 28, 2020 94,492 April 4, 2020 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 12,216 Northwest Tennessee 2,233 Southwest Tennessee 2,692 Northern Middle Tennessee 34,643 Southern Middle Tennessee 10,488 Upper Cumberland 4,052 Southeast Tennessee 10,442 East Tennessee 16,669 Northeast Tennessee 4,626 West TN Mobile American Job Center 38 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 374 East TN Mobile America Job Center 41