New Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Slow Down

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 74,772 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This is down from the 11,438 new claims the previous week. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment in the last four weeks is 320,798.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,442 new claims; down from 13,578 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 34, 643 new claims.
Statewide Date:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|April 4, 2020
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|12,216
|Northwest Tennessee
|2,233
|Southwest Tennessee
|2,692
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|34,643
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|10,488
|Upper Cumberland
|4,052
|Southeast Tennessee
|10,442
|East Tennessee
|16,669
|Northeast Tennessee
|4,626
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|38
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|374
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|41