New Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Slow Down

WDEF News
Unemployment background
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 74,772 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This is down from the 11,438 new claims the previous week. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment in the last four weeks is 320,798.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,442 new claims; down from 13,578 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 34, 643 new claims.

Statewide Date:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed
March 14, 2020 2,702
March 21, 2020 39,096
March 28, 2020 94,492
April 4, 2020 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 12,216
Northwest Tennessee 2,233
Southwest Tennessee 2,692
Northern Middle Tennessee 34,643
Southern Middle Tennessee 10,488
Upper Cumberland 4,052
Southeast Tennessee 10,442
East Tennessee 16,669
Northeast Tennessee 4,626
West TN Mobile American Job Center 38
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 374
East TN Mobile America Job Center 41

