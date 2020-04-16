Mocs Lakelyn Bouldin Awarded SoCon Grad Scholarship

(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball student-athlete Lakelyn Bouldin is the recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship the Southern Conference announced Wednesday. She is one of 10 postgraduate scholarship recipients for the 2019-20 academic year.

This year’s honorees include: Dave Hart Scholarship recipient William Stout (Wofford); Dorothy Hicks Scholarship recipient Danni Vines (Furman); Insurance Office of America Scholarship recipient Kirsty Beckwith (Chattanooga); David Knight Scholarship recipient Maggie Johnston (Samford); Bob McCloskey Insurance Scholarship recipients Jack Raines (Mercer) and Sam Franklin (VMI); William V. Moore Scholarship presented by McMillan Pazdan Smith recipient Lakelyn Bouldin (Chattanooga); and Southern Conference Presidential Scholarship recipients Nikki Grupp (ETSU), Alexis Pitchford (UNC Greensboro) and Emily Zipay (Western Carolina).

The recipients are nominated by their schools and selected by the Southern Conference Graduate Scholar Committee. The scholarships, worth $2,000 each, are awarded to student-athletes about to receive their undergraduate degrees who intend to pursue advanced degrees in graduate or professional school. The student-athletes are evaluated on academics, athletics and community service.

Lakelyn Bouldin, Chattanooga – William V. Moore Scholar presented by McMillan Pazdan Smith

Bouldin is the 2020 recipient of the William V. Moore Graduate Scholarship presented by Millan Pazdan Smith. She is a three-time All-Conference honoree, an all-SoCon Tournament team selection.

Bouldin helped lead Chattanooga to two Southern Conference regular season titles, including the Mocs 22nd this season, and the 2017 SoCon Tournament title her freshman year. She was the 2020 recipient of the Ann Lashley Award, presented to a women’s basketball player or coach at a Southern Conference institution who, when challenged by a life-altering situation used grace, perseverance, dedication and determination to face the event and serve as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations. She was also honored as this year’s winner of the A.C. Scrappy Moore Award presented annually to a Chattanooga student-athlete who best personifies the athletic department’s mission of equipping student-athletes for success in the classroom, in competition and in the community.

The Spencer, Tenn., native climbed high in the ranks of the Chattanooga record books this season. She is eighth in scoring for UTC with 1,446 career points and ranks third all-time for 3-pointers made draining 225 in four years. She is the Mocs’ top free throw shooter for accuracy making 84.5 percent of her attempts and is ninth on the career charts for shots made from the charity stripe.

Bouldin was an all-conference selection this season and led UTC in scoring. She was the Mocs’ top scorer 10 times in 29 games and scored a UTC single-game high of 26 points in Chattanooga’s win over UNCG at the Roundhouse.

In the classroom, Bouldin excelled. In her junior year she was the UC Foundation Peaslee Women’s Basketball Scholar and earned the Wes Moore Scholarship her senior season. She was named to the UTC Dean’s List and Athletics Director’s Honor Roll every semester and is a two-time SoCon All-Academic Team selection.

She was named to the league’s Honor Roll three times and graduated with honors in December with a degree in biology. She is currently enrolled in graduate school at UTC. She will earn a Master of Science degree in agricultural leadership, education and communication with hopes of working for the UT extension program or the United States Department of Agriculture.

Bouldin has spent countless hours volunteering, spending most of her time volunteering at Clifton Hills Elementary school, the Bethlehem Church of Christ and at Chattanooga basketball camps.

The Mocs season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mocs were slated to participate in their 22nd postseason tournament after receiving an automatic bid to the WNIT.

2019-20 SoCon Graduate Scholars