Former Lady Vol and Chattanooga Native Jazmine Massengill Tranfers to Kentucky

(ukathletics.com) LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

“We spent a lot of time with Jazmine and her family during her initial recruiting process and are grateful they let us rekindle our relationship this time around and can now welcome her into Big Blue Nation,” UK head coach Matthew Mitchell said. “Jazmine is an electric guard that uses her size and strength to really make a difference on both ends of the court. Off the court, her personality can light up a room and I am so excited she is a Wildcat and brings that energy to our program.”

- Advertisement -

Massengill brings a wealth of Southeastern Conference experience to Lexington after spending the last two seasons at Tennessee, where she was a key reserve her freshman season and a starter her sophomore season. The 6-foot guard averaged 6.5 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game last season, hitting 40 percent from the field and tripled her output from long range after hitting only a handful of 3s as a freshman. Massengill finished second on the team with 128 assists while adding 23 blocks and 27 steals. The guard can share the ball with the best in the nation, notching an assist in every game but one last season including four or more assists in 14 games. In fact, Massengill dished out 10 or more assists twice last season, including a career-best 12 against Missouri.

The guard’s all-around ability showed triple- or quadruple-double potential last season as she performed well against some of the best competition. Against UCONN, she earned 11 points and led the Lady Vols with five assists and three steals, while she had nine points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals against Texas A&M. Massengill recorded a career-high 13 rebounds against Notre Dame adding nine assists, five points and four blocks.

As a freshman, Massengill saw action in 32 games and averaged 3.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The guard was huge off the bench as a rookie, leading all reserves with 42 assists while she tied for the fewest turnovers on the team with just 30. Her best game as a freshman was at LSU, scoring 12 points and going 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes of the game to seal the win. She also scored 10 points and earned eight assists against Murray State while she led the team in rebounding, blocks and steals at East Tennessee State.

Massengill entered college as the No. 11 overall player in the 2018 class according to Prospectsnation.com while she was the No. 25 overall player by ESPN.com. The 2018 McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic participant also was tabbed NACA Sports First-Team All-America as a senior and was Naismith All-America Honorable Mention as a junior. The guard showed her ability to take over games in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic scoring the last four points, including the game-winning put-back with less than a second remaining for the Away Team.

The guard was a star high school player at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she played for Keisha Hunt, who is the mother of UK signee Treasure Hunt, who also played at Hamilton Heights. Massengill averaged 11.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as a senior while she earned 10 points, 7.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a junior. Both years, she helped HHCA to the NACA Division I Championship.

Massengill is the daughter of Charmaine Massengill and has a brother Corwin CJ Massengill Jr., who played basketball at Tennessee-Chattanooga. She also has a cousin, Mariah Massengill, who played basketball at EKU. Jazmine was the recipient of the Richard and Donna Fraser Winners’ Circle Scholarship and majors in communications.

Massengill is the second transfer into the Wildcat program this offseason, joining former Auburn guard Robyn Benton, who will also be entering her junior season.