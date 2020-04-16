Donations Accepted for Morning Pointe Residents

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Donation dropoffs are being setup to help the residents of Morning Pointe who had to evacuate after Sunday’s tornado. The storms heavily damaged the Morning Pointe of Chattanooga and The Lantern at Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence. While all 130 residents were safely evacuated, many left with just the clothes they had on.

Items needed are:

Travel Sized Toiletries – toothbrush, toothpaste and soap (packaged)

Bottled Water

Paper Plates

Plastic Silverware

Garbage Bags

Baby Wipes

Blankets

Lotions

Towels

Washcloths

Bedsheets

Snacks

Puzzles

Written cards to residents

Dropoff locations are at Morning Pointe Corporate Office, 6020 Arbury Way, Ooltewah and at Heritage Funeral Home at 7454 East Brainerd Road.

Dropoff times start Monday, April 20, 2020, 9 am – 6 pm.

For more information, contact Audra Hopkins at 423-693-5116.