Chattanooga signing up volunteers for tornado duty

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Many people around the Tennessee Valley have been waiting to volunteer with clean up efforts.

The Hamilton Family YMCA is ground zero for those volunteers.

- Advertisement -

Today was the first day that volunteers have been cleared to sign up for shifts.

There are two types of volunteer groups.

One for manual labor, and one for family donations.

Volunteers were given masks and gloves for protection against COVID-19.

Brooke Satterfield with the City of Chattanooga says “We’re making sure that safety precautions are our number on priority as we are sending people out. So, We are trying to make sure that everyone is safe on the front end. Because we know, that there is not a cap on the front end of how many volunteers that it is going to take to complete this work.”

If you plan on volunteering, they are asking if you have your own protective gear, to please bring it because they have a limited supply.

Volunteer Shifts will continue through Sunday.

After that the city of Chattanooga and other agencies will assess how much more work needs to be done.

For information on how you can volunteer go to this website.