The Best Notification For Severe Weather Alerts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of people are picking up the pieces after Sunday‘s tornado.

But many are asking why they didn’t receive a notification on their phone?

Sunday night’s tornado touchdown within minutes of the National Weather service issuing their Tornado Warning.

Many people did not get a notification from the emergency alert system.

Amy Maxwell from the Hamilton County Emergency Management says, “We had so many, so many mobile towers that came down in this area. So, it was just a matter of seconds before everybody lost uh mobile ability.”

Winds up to 145 miles per hour can push down any utility pole.

So why don’t we have tornado sirens in Hamilton County?

Well the answer to that is the nuclear plant.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger says, “There’s a real difference between a nuclear event. We don’t want you to shelter in place right? I mean there’s, you got an exit plan to get out and get away from the danger. With a tornado, it’s a little different. When you hear it, you need to go to shelter.”

To have tornado sirens installed is also a costly addition.

“We’re talking at least over 100 million dollars to strategically put these sirens up. That’ll be tax payer dollars as well”, says Maxwell.

Your best line of defense in any severe weather event is a weather radio.

Anthony Cavallucci from the National Weather Service Morristown office says, “We have been touting for years to have a weather radio with a battery back up. It doesn’t require cell phone service. It doesn’t rely on utility power. It has a battery back up. You want to know about a tornado warning, get a weather radio.”

Other options are listening to your local meteorologist who were on air four hours before the tornado made impact.

You can also download the Storm Team 12 Weather app as well as the National Weather Service app.