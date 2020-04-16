Athletes, teams, celebs are ‘All In’ to feed hungry

By TOM CANAVAN

With factories closed, tens of millions out of work and a recession looming because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a challenge has been issued to feed those suddenly in need. It’s called the All In Challenge and athletes, teams, entertainers and business leaders are donating prized possessions. The initiative was started by Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. After 24 hours, there was already an impressive roster of A-listers offering prizes. They include quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton and Eli Manning; musicians Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Robin Thicke; actors Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart; director Martin Scorsese; and TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.

