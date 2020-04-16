4-year-old tornado victim honored

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Over 150 vehicles filed down East Third Street on Thursday for 4-year-old Grayson Meadows’ organ donor honor drive-by.

Grayson died after he was seriously injured in Sunday’s tornado.

“It is very appropriate for the sacrifice this family has made,” Children’s Hospital at Erlanger CEO Don Mueller said.

Family members and friends filled vehicles holding red heart balloons.

Red was his favorite color.

Many first responders were also a part of the drive-by.

“This idea came about that we involved EMS, police and fire who were pivotal in his care after the tornado,” Tennessee Donor Services Sr. Hospital Services Coordinator Dawn Mazurek said.

Grayson’s mother and step-father held a “donate life” banner on a corner by Children’s Hospital.

They and many health professionals were there to watch, including Nurse Practitioner Brooke Anderson who had recently gotten to know the child’s family.

“One thing that sticks out about Grayson is he’s such a super hero. He always wanted to act like a superhero. He was super tough. Mom always talked about how strong he was,” Anderson said.

“He’s having the ultimate mission of a superhero today, because he’s saving people. He’s donating his life to save other people and that’s the ultimate mission and mom was so proud talking about this is exactly what he would’ve wanted.”

“He was named after a superhero and he truly became that,” Mazurek said.

Because he is an organ donor, at least three lives are being impacted.

Honor walks are done to honor organ donors.

They normally take placed inside the hospital, but because of COVID-19 and social distancing, they held Grayson’s walk as a drive-by outside.

You can contribute to the hospital expenses for Grayson at a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $80,000.