Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon’s Forecast – April 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Sun, But A Couple Of Chilly Mornings Ahead!



Wednesday Afternoon: More sunshine returns, but still a bit breezy and cool. Highs in many areas will struggle to hit 60, but at least we’ll see a lot of sunshine.

Overnight: Clear and chilly again for tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30’s and some frost possible in the valleys.

More sunshine Thursday and a little warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60’s. Continued dry and pleasant for Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the low to mid 70’s.

A few showers possible Saturday with showers more likely for Sunday and highs each day around 70.

72 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

