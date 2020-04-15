Volunteers offering meals, gear, showers & even laundry service for storm victims

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lots of people and organizations are stepping up to offer help to tornado victims.

Here are a few:

Venue Church & Mercy Chefs are offering free meals at lunch & dinner:

Lunch: 12-2pm

Dinner: 4-6pm

6401 Lee Hwy Suite 101

______

Convoy Of Hope is handing out items in a drive-thru

Food, racks, garbage cans, brooms and racks, tons of water, survival kit supplies , towels, toiletries and other materials needed for storm victims.

Freedom Church Chattanooga, 1212 South Seminole Dr, East Ridge TN

Noon – 5pm

______

Hamilton County Schools tornado relief centers for families impacted by tornado:

Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA) and Hixson Middle School.

Drop off donations (Bottled Gatorade or Powerade, Bottled water, Bleach, Rakes, Shovels, Diapers, Garbage Bags, Female sanitary items, Baby wipes, Work gloves, New storage bins, First Aid kits, Pre-packaged snacks & Gift Cards) at both locations.

CSLA school

Thur-Friday 10-2

Hixson Middle

Thursday 8-11 AM, 5-7 PM

Friday 8-11 AM

Student & Staff families can pickup up itens at CSLA NOON-2pm Thursday & Friday.

______

Cúrate MedAesthetics in Cambridge Square, Ooltewah is offering Free Laundry Service!

Our team would like to offer a curbside drop-off laundry services for those that have been impacted in the East Brainerd and Ooltewah areas. You can call 423-661-3244 to make appointment for curbside drop off.

______

Samaritan’s Purse at the Calvary Chapel parking lot on South Broad Street. To place an order for yard and house restoration assistance￼￼, please call 423-883-0726. They are here in mass to help and waiting. “Please” pass the word on to anyone who needs assistance. God bless!!

_______

Trion, Georgia

Waterville Baptist Church is opening from 8 AM – 7PM for community members, emergency workers and volunteers who may need a shower, wash a load of laundry, water, a meal. (social distancing practiced)