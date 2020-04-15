Vols Coach Jeremy Pruitt Joins “ALL IN Challenge” to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has accepted Peyton Manning’s “ALL IN Challenge.” Vol fans can now enter to win an unforgettable Tennessee game day traditions experience package at allinchallenge.com/Tennessee.

The “ALL IN Challenge” was launched by Fanatics founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rubin, giving fans a chance at once-in-a-lifetime experiences with celebrities, personalities, athletes and coaches. All proceeds from the challenge go to COVID-19 relief and will help eliminate food insecurity during these challenging times. The “ALL IN Challenge” aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need.

Tennessee fans can enter at allinchallenge.com/Tennessee starting at $10 a donation for a chance to win the following game day experience package for you and three friends:

Four (4) round trip coach tickets, two (2) night hotel stay and ground transportation to/from destination airport

Arrival on game day via the Vol Navy

Private premium tailgate area pregame

Walk the “Vol Walk” alongside Coach Pruitt

Watch pregame warmups from the sideline with men’s basketball head coach Rick Barnesand women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper (schedule permitting)

Run Through the T

Orchestrate the ‘Pride of the Southland” band’s playing of “Rocky Top” in the second quarter

Watch the remainder of the game from the suites

Attend Coach Pruitt’s postgame press conference

A complete Tennessee/Fanatics apparel package with gear to wear to the game.

The sweepstakes is valid for participants ages 18 or older, and the game will be mutually agreed upon. A $10 donation will grant you 10 entries into the sweepstakes. Fans choosing to donate more will gain more entries into the sweepstakes. For more information visit, allinchallenge.com.