Tornado Relief Volunteer Opportunities to Begin Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (press release) — Coordination efforts for tornado relief and cleanup will begin Thursday, April 16 at the Hamilton Family YMCA located at 7430 Shallowford Road.

If you are interested in volunteering, please complete the form at cha.city/volunteer and you will be contacted once volunteer efforts begin. For larger volunteer groups, contact Brooke Satterfield at cha.city.volunteer@gmail.com.

Please note that additional volunteer information will be shared later today — i.e., personal protective equipment, times, etc.

Donations and curbside pickup will begin TODAY, Wednesday, April 15 from 2-7 p.m. at the Hamilton Family YMCA. Curbside pickup is for families and individuals who have been directly impacted by Sunday’s storms. Items available today include personal items. This location will continue to serve as pickup as items are available.

Please see a list of items needed for donation:

Non-perishable food items

Blankets

Personal hygiene items; i.e., soap, shampoo, deodorant, feminine products, etc.

Other personal items

Baby items; i.e., diapers, wipes, formula, etc.

Cleaning supplies

Tarps

Unused packing boxes and materials

Plastic storage containers

NOTE: Used items such as used clothes, used toys, used books, etc. will NOT be accepted.

In an effort to ensure that response organizations have the resources they need to effectively respond and the victims of this disaster have reliable support, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is partnering with the United Way of Chattanooga to launch the Tornado Relief Fund.

Grants from the Fund will be made to nonprofits providing vital services both immediate and long term. The Fund will be held at the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga and its grants will be informed by a community task force that will be led by United Way with input from local officials with the aim of understanding the most pressing needs on the ground.

This Fund will help free nonprofits up to concentrate on delivering vital services while we connect generosity with need as our community sets out to rebuild and recover.