The Keto Diet, which is another name for the Atkins Diet, is becoming a popular again. The diet includes more fruits and vegetables than it used to. However, the diet is not good for you, especially if you have high cholesterol. It has been shown to raise the LDL cholesterol, which is the bad cholesterol.

Before you start the Keto diet, or any diet, consult with your doctor first. For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

- Advertisement -

Sponsored in part by: