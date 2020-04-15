TBI crime trends during Safer at Home sheltering

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The TBI’s latest crime report shows how crime has changed since we began sheltering at home.

The numbers actually cover crime stats from January through March, so the data includes numbers from before the COVID-19 outbreak.

But there are still trends when comparing them to the same period last year.

The TIBRS system found that burglaries have dropped by 17% since we began spending more time at home (home burglaries dropped by 20%).

However, burglaries rose at convenience stores (15%), department & discount stores (15%) and liquor stores (a whopping 53%).

While local authorities report a jump in domestic violence, the three month numbers are actually down in Tennessee by about 4%.

Violent crimes are down 5%, but gun crimes are up 3%.

“We are thankful to the state’s law enforcement agencies for prioritizing these data submissions,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

“This snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety.”