How locals are helping tornado victims, volunteers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In the aftermath of the recent tornadoes many people have been helping in any way needed.

“We love this city. I was huddled in a closet in my house and it went less than a mile past my house and it was terrifying for us, but we’ve still got our home. If you’re here and you’re hurting just know, we care for you and we want to do what we can to serve you,” Brainerd Baptist Church Sr. Pastor Micah Fries said.

- Advertisement -

Brainerd Baptist Church has been busy preparing food for disaster relief volunteers.

They’re one of multiple churches lending a hand.

“I think part of it is just because we want to be good citizens, want to be good residents and as followers of Christ, this shapes the way we think about our world and our community,” Fries said.

They’ve had crews cleaning up, delivering generators, and they’re also taking in donations.

“For displaced families, non-perishable food items, gift cards to grocery stores, Walmart, Target, that sort of thing. Restaurants if they can go out and get food,” Fries said.

From larger efforts to smaller ones, folks are finding ways to take care of others.

“We want to give to the community,” Curate MedAthetics Client Relations Director Annemarie Peace said.

Curate MedAsthetics in Ooltewah is offering free curbside laundry for people impacted by the storms.

Peace said she was a tornado victim in ’97.

At the time, her husband was a firefighter, and they had no power.

“Sending him to work in dirty clothes, it’s kind of hard,” Peace said.

“We will be here to pick up your laundry, wash, call you when it’s ready. We can even deliver it,” she said.

Peace said that if you want your laundry done, you can give them a call (423.661.3244) or contact them on social media like their Facebook page.

As for Brainerd Baptist, you can drop off donations at the church M-F from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information on getting disaster relief or volunteering can be found on their website.