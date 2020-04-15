Governor closes Tennessee Schools for the rest of the year

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – “Today I am recommending that schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year.”

Governor Lee made it official this afternoon after extending the Safer at School order through the end of April.

- Advertisement -

Though it is just a recommendation to school systems, the Governor said “we expect kids all across the state not to go back to the classroom.”

Governor Lee has formed a new task force to figure out how to check on children during the layoff.

The Governor is still aiming to begin sending people back to work beginning in May.

But the process and dates will depend on recommendations from local officials, health and business experts.

He’ll have more to say about the phased re-opening on Thursday.