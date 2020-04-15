We got hit by four tornadoes on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The National Weather Service has broken down the tornadoes from the April 12-13 outbreak in the southeast.

They have counted 78 so far in 10 states.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core breaks down the tornadoes that hit in Alabama/Trenton, Chattooga/Walker County and the deadly one in Murray County.

Here is the breakdown of the Hamilton County tornado.

Rating: EF3 Estimated Peak Wind: 145 mph Path Length /statute/: 14.5 miles Path Width /maximum/: 1500.0 yards Fatalities: 3 Injuries: 19 Start Date: 04/12/2020 Start Time: 11:19 PM EDT Start Location: 6.8 SE Chattanooga / Hamilton County / TN Start Lat/Lon: 34.9859 / -85.1915 End Date: 04/12/2020 End Time: 11:33 PM EDT End Location: 5.3 NE Ooltewah / Bradley County / TN End Lat/Lon: 35.1040 / -84.9816 Summary: This tornado could have begun just inside the Georgia State line and continued into Hamilton County. It quickly moved across the Harris Hills area where some trees were uprooted. It then continued towards East Brainerd Road and Stratman Circle where an auto parts store was completely leveled and nearby structures had significant roof damage done. The tornado then struck the end of a large shopping building where a restaurant was located. The restaurant faade was destroyed and the roof was peeled back. This is where the tornado picked up strength and was near its peak intensity. It continued northeast into the Drake Forest neighborhood where extensive structure, roof, and tree damage was noted. There were likely pockets of EF-3 damage here, as well. The tornado damage path really widened as it moved northeast into the Holly Hills neighborhood. This was likely the widest part of the tornado. Nearly as far as you could see to the southeast, tree trunks were snapped and significant home damage was noted. Some areas were blocked by tree debris and fallen power poles as well as large clean up machinery which limited easy access to some areas. Additional damage was found in Ooltewah near the Summit Softball Complex and particularly the significant roof damage to several units/buildings of the Integra Hills Preserve Apartments. The tornado weakened as it crossed South Lee Highway and eventually dissipated in southwestern Bradley County. The length of the path in this statement is only for the Tennessee portion of the tornado. EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph