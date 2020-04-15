We got hit by four tornadoes on Sunday

By
Collins Parker
-
0

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The National Weather Service has broken down the tornadoes from the April 12-13 outbreak in the southeast.

They have counted 78 so far in 10 states.

- Advertisement -

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Core breaks down the tornadoes that hit in Alabama/Trenton, Chattooga/Walker County and the deadly one in Murray County.

Here is the breakdown of the Hamilton County tornado.

Rating:                 EF3

Estimated Peak Wind:    145 mph
Path Length /statute/:  14.5 miles
Path Width /maximum/:   1500.0 yards
Fatalities:             3
Injuries:               19

Start Date:             04/12/2020
Start Time:             11:19 PM EDT
Start Location:         6.8 SE Chattanooga / Hamilton County / TN
Start Lat/Lon:          34.9859 / -85.1915

End Date:               04/12/2020
End Time:               11:33 PM EDT
End Location:           5.3 NE Ooltewah / Bradley County / TN
End Lat/Lon:            35.1040 / -84.9816

Summary: This tornado could have begun just inside the Georgia State
line and continued into Hamilton County. It quickly moved across the
Harris Hills area where some trees were uprooted. It then continued
towards East Brainerd Road and Stratman Circle where an auto parts
store was completely leveled and nearby structures had significant
roof damage done. The tornado then struck the end of a large shopping
building where a restaurant was located. The restaurant faade was
destroyed and the roof was peeled back. This is where the tornado
picked up strength and was near its peak intensity. It continued northeast
into the Drake Forest neighborhood where extensive structure, roof, and
tree damage was noted. There were likely pockets of EF-3 damage here,
as well. The tornado damage path really widened as it moved northeast
into the Holly Hills neighborhood. This was likely the widest part of
the tornado. Nearly as far as you could see to the southeast, tree
trunks were snapped and significant home damage was noted. Some areas
were blocked by tree debris and fallen power poles as well as large
clean up machinery which limited easy access to some areas. Additional
damage was found in Ooltewah near the Summit Softball Complex and
particularly the significant roof damage to several units/buildings
of the Integra Hills Preserve Apartments. The tornado weakened as it
crossed South Lee Highway and eventually dissipated in southwestern
Bradley County. The length of the path in this statement is only for
the Tennessee portion of the tornado.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
Report a Typo
SHARE