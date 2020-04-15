Drive thru COVID-19 testing this weekend in Marion & McMinn Counties

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee has announced 33 drive thru COVID-19 testing events for the coming weekend for rural communities.

Two are in our area.

The tests are free, regardless of insurance.

Anyone can come, regardless of whether you have symptoms or not. If you think you need one, get one.

“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”

On Saturday, April 18, 22 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Marion County 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball

On Sunday, April 19, 11 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

McMinn County 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens

You can go to another county if you wish.

You can learn more about testing in Coffee and Monroe counties here.

There will be more mobile testing in the coming weekends, in other counties.

State health department commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says Hamilton County was originally on the list for this weekend, but it was pushed back because of the tornadoes.

Hamilton may be on next weekend’s testing schedule.

Testings is available at every county health department during the week.

“Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member.”

There will be nurses with National Guard medics at each site.

They will collect nasal swabs and have results within 72 hours.