How you can volunteer for tornado recovery Thursday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city of Chattanooga is asking for volunteers to help tornado victims beginning at noon on Thursday.

All volunteers should report to the Hamilton Family YMCA.

Sign up here for a specific shift.

If you have already signed up, expect an email by Thursday morning.

They are looking for two types of workers

Facility volunteers: receiving volunteers, donations, curbside pickup, etc at the Hamilton Family YMCA

Manual labor: You’ll be tasked with clearing brush and debris, delivering food and goods, and other outdoor activities that will require heavy physical activity.

Bring closed-toe shoes, long pants, work gloves, eye protection, face mask if you have one.

You will be driven to your assignments & beware of parking along the street at the YMCA… your will be towed.

Shifts continue through Sunday, at which point the city will reassess the needs.

Donations will continue to be accepted at the Hamilton Family YMCA during the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16 to Sunday, April 19.

Additionally, curbside pickup of personal supplies for families impacted by the tornadoes will also be available at the Hamilton Family YMCA from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 16 to Sunday, April 19.