EAST BRAINERD, Tenn. (WDEF) – A 4 year old seriously injured in Sunday’s tornado has passed away.

Grayson Meadows has been in the hospital since the tornado ripped through his family’s home in East Brainerd.

The Chattanooga Fire Department has now confirmed he has died from his injuries.

Grayson’s father was also injured in the tornado.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.