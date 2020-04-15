28,000 EPB Customers Remain Without Power

Chattanooga, TN (press release) – Through continuing efforts, EPB has now returned power to about 32,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 28,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers today but estimates that total restoration may take up to 7-10 days after the storm.

One of the ways EPB is speeding the re-construction effort for customers is by bringing in additional line crews from other utilities through mutual aid agreements. As of Thursday April 15, a total of about 200 crews with about 740 people are working the restoration.

“We know the effects of this storm will continue to impact many families who were in the direct path of the storm as well as thousands of others who continue to experience outages,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Although we’re making significant progress, people who still need electricity continue to be first and foremost in our minds.”