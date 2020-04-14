Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 14th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Drier & Cooler Weather Pattern Setting Up For The Rest Of The Work Week!



This Morning: Decreasing clouds and chilly for the morning with lows between 40-43. Colder in the mountains with lows in the mid 30’s.

Overnight tonight: Mainly clear & slightly cooler. In Chattanooga itself, we should be between 40 & 43. Everywhere else in the area, lows will drop into the mid 30’s, and the Monteagle area will be at or below the freezing mark of 32.

Wednesday: More sunshine returns for Wednesday, with highs in the low & mid 60’s. Quite chilly again tomorrow night with some passing clouds with lows closer to 40.

The mid week will stay cooler than normal, but dry with lots of sunshine for Wednesday. Highs around 60 with overnight lows in the upper 30’s along with some scattered frost by Thursday morning. More sunshine Thursday, a little milder with afternoon highs 65-67. Continued dry and pleasant for Friday with some sunshine and highs back in the low 70’s.

72 & 48 are our seasonal highs and lows.

