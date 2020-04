CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Venue Church and Mercy Chefs from Alabama are serving free meals for anyone affected by the storms, in Tennessee or Georgia.

It is for both victims and the people helping them.

- Advertisement -

They are offering drive thru meals conveniently located at the intersection of Lee Highway and Highway 153.

The meals begin on Wednesday.

Lunch: 12-2pm

Dinner: 4-6pm

6401 Lee Hwy Suite 101