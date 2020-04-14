Murray County fatalities lived next door to each other

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County officials say all of the fatalities from a tornado hit on Sunday night lived next door to each other.
All seven victims lived in two mobile homes within 1,000 feet according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.
One of the homes was part of the Ridgeview mobile home park near Eton.
Officials have released four of the identities of the victims.
• Rebecca Beck, age 59.
• Richard Irwin, 50.
• Laquita Thomas, 63.
• Deanna Zambrano, 20.
23 people were injured during the storm.