Murray County fatalities lived next door to each other

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County officials say all of the fatalities from a tornado hit on Sunday night lived next door to each other.

All seven victims lived in two mobile homes within 1,000 feet according to the Dalton Daily Citizen.

- Advertisement -

One of the homes was part of the Ridgeview mobile home park near Eton.

Officials have released four of the identities of the victims.

• Rebecca Beck, age 59.

• Richard Irwin, 50.

• Laquita Thomas, 63.

• Deanna Zambrano, 20.

23 people were injured during the storm.