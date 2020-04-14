More Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A dozen people have now died of the Coronavirus in Hamilton County.

Health Department leaders announced the latest death this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

There are also 2 new cases to report.

That brings the total number to 1900 cases in Hamilton County.

The Health Department also announced a new COVID-19 testing site with the help of Clinica Medicos.

This testing site will be a larger out reach for those without a private vehicle, health insurance, and primary physician.

They are taking appointments now.

The Health Department is describing the tornado damage and the COVID-19 crisis as the perfect storm.

They issued a warning of caution to those rushing to help others from tornado damage.

Dr. Paul Hendricks said “The bottom line here is we must continue to take all the same precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 while our community recovers from this tornado damage. When you take a break when you’re out working, please don’t congregate together, this is a time when hugs and human contact seem most essential but we must continue to practice our social distancing staying at least 6 feet apart at all times.”

The Health Department is urging people to stay at home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and NOT help out with storm damage cleanup.