Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Severe Weather Is Over, & We Have A Dry & Pleasant Week Ahead !



An area of strong to severe storms has fully moved through the area. time. We experienced damaging winds, some hail, and several tornadoes as well. Rainfall totals broke the record, with 3.13″ of rain – the most since 1979. The good news is our forecast is rapidly improving.

- Advertisement -

For the rest of the day: Partly cloudy, breezy, and drier with highs staying in the low & mid 60’s.

Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly for tonight with lows in the low 40’s, cooler up in the mountains. Much of this week will be mainly dry and cooler, with below normal temperatures through this Friday. Highs will be mainly in the 60’s with overnight lows close to 40 a couple of nights. Some patchy frost is possible.

72 & 47 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.