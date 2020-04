CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – So far, we know about 9 fatalities across the Tennessee Valley from the storms and tornadoes Sunday night.

A woman drowned in flood waters in Marion County.

Seven people were killed in Murray County, Georgia.

Two others died in Hamilton County.

Officials are not releasing information on one of the victims pending notification of relatives.

The other victim was killed by a falling tree on Wilcox Boulevard.

This is that victim’s story.