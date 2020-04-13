Thousands out of power following storms

By
Collins Parker
-
0

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It now looks like around 100,000 people were without power following the storms Sunday night.

Many of them are still in the dark as dawn came.

- Advertisement -

EPB now says 60,000 customers remain without power as of 6 a.m.  It will take several days to fix them all.

 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who suffered lasting impacts from the storms last night,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “We know how much people rely on electricity, and we’re doing everything we can to complete the power restoration as quickly as possible, but with catastrophic damage like this, repairs will take time.”

 

But that’s just the beginning.

As of 5 AM:

Cleveland Utilities 5000

Trion GA  almost 4000

Bradley   3300

Polk   1200

Trenton Ga   1500

Ringgold 500

Dalton almost 400

McMinn  300

Volunteer Electric Map

 

Report a Typo
SHARE