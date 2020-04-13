Thousands out of power following storms

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It now looks like around 100,000 people were without power following the storms Sunday night.

Many of them are still in the dark as dawn came.

EPB now says 60,000 customers remain without power as of 6 a.m. It will take several days to fix them all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who suffered lasting impacts from the storms last night,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “We know how much people rely on electricity, and we’re doing everything we can to complete the power restoration as quickly as possible, but with catastrophic damage like this, repairs will take time.”

But that’s just the beginning.

As of 5 AM:

Cleveland Utilities 5000

Trion GA almost 4000

Bradley 3300

Polk 1200

Trenton Ga 1500

Ringgold 500

Dalton almost 400

McMinn 300