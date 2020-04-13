Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Tennessee Valley Sunday Night

By
WDEF News
-
0
East Brainerd Storm Damage 041320
East Brainerd Storm Damage

Updated 1:58am ——————
STORM VICTIMS – FAMILY REUNIFICATION CENTER HAS BEEN MOVED TO THE Y.M.C.A LOCATED AT 7430 SHALLOWFORD ROAD.
Grace Baptist Church suffered significant roof damage from the storm and is not safe for storm victims to take shelter at this location.

Updated 1:23am ———

Danielle Moss reports from Shallowford Rd near Peterson Dr.


CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Storms caused damage across much of the Tennessee Valley Sunday night. Multiple tornado warnings were also issued during the evening as the storms moved over the area. One tornado warning tracked from east Chattanooga area towards Ooltewah and Cleveland.

News 12 Now’s Angela Moryan provided this Facebook live coverage from the East Brainerd area showcasing the damage in the area.

 

The Electric Power Board also reported power outages across much of the area, especially the East Chattanooga Area.

EPB Power outages 041320

Storm damage was also reported in the Dalton, Georgia area after a tornado warning was issued in that area. Dalton police said that Walnut Avenue is closed between Lester Avenue and Airport Road near the Dalton Mall.

Flash flooding remains to be a concern across much of the Tennessee Valley.

Dalton Police reports that Walnut Avenue near Dalton Mall has been closed due to storm damage to a large utility pole.

