Road closures and damage that could last into the morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Crews have been working all night to clear roads from storm debris, but some won’t be ready by Monday morning.

Here are a few examples.

— Highway 2 along the Tennessee River at the Marion/Hamilton line. A storm incident at 10:52 not expected to be cleared until 7 AM.

— Highway 306 at the Bradley/Meigs line (near Hiwassee River) estimated cleared at 7 AM

— McMinn County road 158 near Riceville won’t be cleared until 7 AM

For Hamilton County drivers, roads are a mess from East Brainerd, through Standifer Gap, Jenkins Road, and into Ooltewah. And they won’t be cleared by the morning driver.