Ooltewah & Collegedale suffer severe damage

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The line of damage from the tornadoes and storms last night stretches from East Brainerd in Chattanooga to the northeast.

That took it through Collegedale and Ooltewah and into the Cleveland area.

14 people were transported to the hospital in Hamilton County.

Postal worker Rick Blankenship tells us there are uprooted and knocked down trees all over Ooltewah.

He says power is out everywhere north of the railroad bridge, including the post office.

We shot video of some of the business damage in the downtown area.