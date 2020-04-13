Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Navy says a sailor who was hospitalized in intensive care on Guam last week has died of coronavirus-related complications. The sailor is the first member of the active-duty U.S. military to die of the virus. The sailor tested positive for the virus on March 30 and was taken off the USS Theodore Roosevelt and placed in isolation on the island’s Navy base. The sailor was found unresponsive on April 9 and moved to ICU at a hospital. He died Monday. Later, the Navy announced that a carrier that was return to its U.S. homeport will be kept at sea for now to limit risk to coronavirus.

