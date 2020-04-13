Marion County reports one flooding fatality in the storms

KIMBALL, Tennessee (WDEF) – Mayor David Jackson reports one fatality from the storms overnight in Marion County.

38 year old Amber Reed was a passenger in a car that tried to cross a bridge in Kimball.

- Advertisement -

But the bridge was already engulfed in flood waters.

The car stalled.

Reed got out of the stranded vehicle and was swept away.

Related Article: Gordmans Coming to Marion County

Tommy Denny was the driver.

He remained inside the car and was rescued by first responders.

Mayor Jackson reports four bridges have been damaged by the flooding.

Three of them are in South Pittsburg.