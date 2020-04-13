Grace Academy Suffers Significant Tornado Damage

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Grace Baptist Academy suffered significant damage from Sunday night’s tornado. The roof on just about every building received some sort of damage. Athletic facilities were damaged as well according to long time head basketball coach Jon Mattheiss. It will take some time to figure out where the school goes from here.

Said Mattheiss:”You look in from the outside door to the gym, and you can see concrete blocks all over the floor, and you can look in the gym and see the sky because part of the roof where the gym is has blown off. They’ll have to decide if they’re going to bulldoze down the buildings and start all over or will they try to clean them up and restructure them. Bayside Baptist has already offered their facilities to help us out indefinitely.”