Governor Lee announces Tennessee’s Covid-19 future

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee outlined his vision of how the state will get back to work with the Covid-19 virus.

He says the good news is that social distancing is working.

The surge that officials were bracing us for does not seem eminent.

Governor Lee noted that new positive tests in the state have remained in the single digits for the last ten days and the number of hospitalizations have been stable.

And we still have five thousand hospital beds available.

The bad news… “We’re not out of the woods yet and it could be some time.”

He says until a vaccine is available, we will have to deal with Covid-19.

So on Monday, he announced a balancing act for the next six weeks.

“We need Tennesseans to go back to work but we also need everyone to realize that social distancing must continue for the forseeable future.”

Step One is extending Safer at Home through the end of April for Tennessee. That is the sheltering at home order we are under right now.

Step Two is a “phased reboot” of the economy.

In May, the Governor plans on allowing more workers to return to the job, but not all at once.

He says the challenge will be how to maintain social distancing practices in the workplace.

In the meantime, plans for emergency sites are still on track in the event of a short term surge or one in the future. Chattanooga’s location is the old Alstom along the river.