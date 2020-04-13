Georgia Bulldogs Offering Virtual G-Day

(georgiadogs.com) ATHENS, Ga. — While the annual G-Day spring football game will not be played at Sanford Stadium later this month, the Bulldog program is excited to announce a Virtual G-Day plan for April 18, presented by Piedmont Healthcare.

The SEC Network will re-broadcast the 2019 matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia starting at 2 p.m. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will tweet during the game from @KirbySmartUGA as another source of game commentary. In addition, the Bulldog radio crew, including Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle, will have a Facebook live broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs account as a third-screen experience for fans during the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Georgia is scheduled to open its 2020 season versus Virginia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 7.