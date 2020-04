FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Multiple storms swept across northwest Georgia around midnight.

Five people were killed in Murray County.

Dalton and Ringgold also suffered damage.

Georgia Power reports thousands of people are out of power in both the Trenton and Trion areas.

Catoosa County officials had both water rescues and home rescues from the rain and winds.

And Winston Reed found plenty of business damage also along Battlefield Parkway.