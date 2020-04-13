Fleischmann Statement on Chattanooga Storm Damage

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03), released a statement following devastating storms hitting the Chattanooga area:

“Our area was just dealt a terrible blow, with many businesses and individuals already struggling to deal with the effects of COVID-19, we now have the added challenge of rebuilding after devastating tornadoes. In the face of adversity, we always come together to help our neighbors, no one in this community is alone in their struggle. My staff and I stand ready, at every step of the way, to help our community get back on its feet.”