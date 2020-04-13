First Responders fighting through storm damage to find victims

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Emergency crews are swamped overnight with calls from the severe weather that raked the Tennessee Valley around midnight.

The worst hit areas seem to be East Brainerd, Fort Oglethorpe, Ooltewah, Dalton and Cleveland.

In Chattanooga, the Fire Department says they are responding to hundreds of calls including multiple collapses with injuries, downed trees, gas leaks and power lines on the ground.

Fire and law enforcement are performing rescues and going door to door in some communities like Igou Gap road, Gray Road and Jenkins Road.

Hamilton County reports the worst hit areas are Standifer Gap and Jenkins Road.

The Fire Department reports several people have been taken to the hospital.

Chattanooga Police said the worst area in their jurisdiction seems to be around the I/75 split to the state line.

Hamilton County set up a family reunification center at Grace Baptist but learned it had suffered rood damage itself.

They have now loved it the the YMCA at 7430 Shallowford Road.

Storm damage on Shallowford Rd near Peterson Dr. Posted by News 12 Now on Sunday, April 12, 2020