First Responders Command Center

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just after the storms swept through Chattanooga, first responders had 300 active calls… all at once.

They spent the night going through flooded and shredded neighborhoods.

Early reports included several people taken to the hospital, but nothing more specific.

Chattanooga Police came up with 26 teams made up of 4-6 officers to comb through affected areas.

Our Danielle Moss was at the Command Center for Chattanooga and Hamilton County emergency responders.

I’m here at Lowe’s on Gunbarrel Road This is the command center for all emergency personnel Fire firefighters, police officers, the sheriffs department, and state troopers are all meeting here for their assignments. There are agencies here from outside of Hamilton county and Chattanooga all for search, recovery and rescue.

CHIEF PHIL HYMAN-” Well the main focus was to answer all of the 9-1-1 calls and all of the down trees, damaged houses and just trying to get all of the folks that are in need of emergency services as quickly as we could. I think that we are starting to move into that recovery phase. We still have a lot of work to do to go from house to house to do damage assessments and determine if anybody else was trapped. We’re waiting on this next round of rain. Between 5 and 8 is a little bit of a concern with us with more high winds coming. But, I think we have enough resources to manage the ordeal.”

Chief Hyman says that at this time all of their 9-1-1 calls have diminished and they are so thankful for all of the help they have received. Reporting in Chattanooga, Danielle Moss News 12 Now.