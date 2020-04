CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Due to power outages caused by last night’s storms in the Chattanooga area, the following First Horizon Bank financial centers are currently closed:

Hamilton Place, located at 2221 Hamilton Place Blvd,

East Brainerd, located at 7820 East Brainerd Rd,

Ooltewah, located at 9312 Apison Pike.

The bank will alert customers once these centers have regained power and are open for business.