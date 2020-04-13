Fields Flood at Boyd Buchanan Due to Violent Storm

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Buccaneers statue just outside the end zone at Boyd Buchanan’s football stadium was knee deep in mud and water on Monday. All of Boyd’s athletic fields flooded Sunday night, as a result of heavy rains from a violent storm system that passed through the Scenic City. However, later in the day on Monday, the water started to recede. Now everyone is hoping the water didn’t damage the artificial turf at the football stadium.

Said Mike Kirk, Director of Building Operations at Boyd:”When we had it installed we were told it would handle a significant amount of water. I’ve got in my mind 18 inches of water. I suspect that we’re somewhat close to that in some places. Not so much in others. This is certainly going to be a first for us to kind of work through and see how the thing actually holds up with that kind of standing water over it.”