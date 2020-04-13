Chickamauga Post Office Temporarily Closed

CHATTANOOGA, TN – The Chickamauga Post Office, located at 7610 E. Brainerd Rd., in Chattanooga is temporary closed due to damage sustained in yesterday’s tornado.

Customers may pick up Post Office Box mail and obtain other Retail services at the Eastgate Station Post Office, 711 Eastgate Loop, Chattanooga, 37411. The Eastgate office is open Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No information is currently available as to when repairs to the Chickamauga Post Office location will be complete.