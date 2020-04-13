6 injured, 78 homeless in East Cleveland after storms

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials report six injuries from the storms, but no fatalities.

A total of 78 people are in a Red cross Shelter.

Emergency Management officials say 26 homes were destroyed and another 46 damaged in the East Cleveland area.

On Monday, they asked volunteers to stay out of the area as they assessed the dangers.

But they are ready for all the help they can get on Tuesday.

CrossNet Baptist Network is coordinating the efforts.

You can volunteer to work or donate items.

Their line opens at 9 AM at 423–310–0445 and 423–476–5493.