The UPS Store-Lafayette Ga

Address: 905 South Main St, PO BOX 865

Lafayette, GA 30728

Hours: 9am-5pm

Services Offered:

Other Services: UPS Shipping and Receiving

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(865) 313-0560

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: We’re here for all your UPS shipping and Receiving Needs. We can ship Amazon Returns, Comcast, Charter, AT&T equipment returns back at N/C to the customer. Stop by today and see how we can help you get all your shipping needs done today. We’re here Sunday – Friday 9am-5pm and have a UPS Drop Box available if we’re not open.

Thanks for your Business and God Bless us all.