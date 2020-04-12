The UPS Store-Lafayette Ga

Address: 905 South Main St, PO BOX 865
Lafayette, GA 30728
Hours: 9am-5pm
Services Offered:
Other Services: UPS Shipping and Receiving
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(865) 313-0560
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
Additional Details: We’re here for all your UPS shipping and Receiving Needs. We can ship Amazon Returns, Comcast, Charter, AT&T equipment returns back at N/C to the customer. Stop by today and see how we can help you get all your shipping needs done today. We’re here Sunday – Friday 9am-5pm and have a UPS Drop Box available if we’re not open.
Thanks for your Business and God Bless us all.